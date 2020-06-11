Parents of homeschooled students in Franklin County will no longer have to submit their children's birth certificates and proof of residency to the school system.
That news came Thursday, after the Virginia Supreme Court reversed a circuit court judge's prior ruling on the issue.
"We will immediately stop enforcing our policy requiring the documents and will submit a new policy to the board for approval," Superintendent Mark Church said in an email soon after.
Church said a new plan would go before the school board at its next meeting, July 13.
The case, which reached court in July 2018, was brought by Kirk and Kristen Sosebee of Callaway, who homeschool their children. The family complied with Virginia code's overall requirements for home education — notifying the division superintendent of intent and establishing qualifications by the parent, providing descriptions of a curriculum and, finally, showing evidence of educational progress — but they balked at a local stipulation, instituted by Franklin County schools in 2017, that proof of age and residency also be presented.
In the past, Church has said the requirement was to ensure due diligence by the division, not to deny parents' rights.
But as a result of their refusal, the Sosebees' legal arguments claim, they were told by the school system that they "will be subject to Compulsory Attendance where Court intervention may be warranted."
The family sought an injunction to block the county from enforcing that policy. But in December 2018, Judge Stacey Moreau denied their request, arguing that the rule was in compliance with state law, and that having a student's age and residency helped the school system monitor young people in its division. Her order determined that the board's policy "is not contrary to the Code."
The family appealed the case to the Supreme Court and, on Thursday, Chief Justice Donald Lemons issued a seven-page opinion, reversing the circuit court's decision. It broke down the primary demands for homeschooling and determined that the request for documentation was inconsistent with the code.
"If a parent satisfies the notice requirement and meets the two evidentiary requirements, then she is statutorily authorized to homeschool her child. There is no statutory requirement that a parent provide a child's birth certificate or proof of residency," Lemons wrote.
While school boards are allowed to adopt some bylaws and regulations, Lemons added, that applies to the supervision of public schools, not home instruction, which he said indicated that Franklin County did not have the authority to adopt its new policies.
"The family is very pleased with the outcome," said Peter Kamakawiwoole Jr., an attorney with the Home School Legal Defense Association who represented the Sosebees.
"Our position has always been that the statute says what it says and if a family complies with the statute, they should be free to home school. We're glad to see the Supreme Court of Virginia agrees that's the way it is," he said Thursday.
The Home School Legal Defense Association represents 80,000 members, and Kamakawiwoole said he is not aware of any other similar restrictions supported in the state.
"To my knowledge, this is the only school board that attempted to add requirements that are not in the statute in Virginia," he said.
According to statistics from the Virginia Department of Education, Franklin County during the 2019-20 academic year counted 590 homeschooled students, making it the 15th highest system of 130 ranked.
