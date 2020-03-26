The Senate passed an unprecedented $2 trillion economic aid package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, playing roles in negotiating provisions to help small businesses, workers and hospitals.
The Senate unanimously approved the legislation late Wednesday, three days after Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal. Kaine credited his colleagues for resisting the temptation to vote on the first version and working to make changes to inject more transparency and accountability measures. He said members of Congress and their relatives and staff getting sick added stress to an already incredible challenge of crafting the largest economic rescue bill in American history.
“It has been extremely difficult,” Kaine said in a phone interview with reporters Wednesday ahead of the vote. “When Republicans put a partisan proposal on the table Sunday that was insufficient, there was a lot of pressure just to vote yes.”
Kaine said the Senate has been in talks with the Democratic-controlled House, which will have final congressional approval before it goes to the White House. Kaine said the White House is anticipating the legislation to arrive at President Donald Trump's desk soon. It would be the third piece of bipartisan legislation this month to address the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is not the first step Congress has taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, nor will it be the last," Warner said in a statement Wednesday night after the Senate passed the bill. "This bill provides significant financial relief to our families and businesses struggling with the effects of widespread closures and other public health measures."
Warner, who sits on committees overseeing business, taxation and spending, worked closely with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on provisions such as an employee retention credit for employers that had to close due to the coronavirus. An employer can get a refundable credit for applicable employment taxes for the wages paid to employees.
Warner also helped refine lending programs for larger employers by building in accountability and transparency.
“An awful lot of Virginians and an awful lot of Americans work at firms with 800, 1,000, 1,200 folks, and I wanted to make sure there were low-interest loans for these businesses but I also wanted to make sure that these funds were not used for stock buybacks, dividends or executive compensation,” Warner said in a statement.
Kaine, drawing from his experience as a former mayor and governor, said he focused his efforts on supporting state and local governments, which are hurting from a loss of revenue. The legislation includes $150 billion to state and local governments to address spending shortages.
As a member of the Senate Education, Health, Labor and Pension Committee, Kaine also helped in crafting what he described as a “Marshall Plan for health care infrastructure” to boost investments in hospitals and other providers so they can gather more needed equipment and accelerate coronavirus testing.
Kaine criticized Trump for downplaying the coronavirus in his earlier comments and “pretending that we don’t have a problem.” He said that set the United States back in tackling the outbreak.
“We cannot afford to make any more mistakes on the health care side of this,” Kaine said.
