The Virginia Department of Health on Monday said it has three confirmed cases of illnesses from vaping and is asking parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of using e-cigarettes.
The Health Department did not say where the three cases have occurred. More cases are under investigation, and the department said it plans to provide a weekly update on Thursdays.
On Aug. 23, an Illinois resident died after being hospitalized with severe respiratory illness linked to vaping. By then, the Centers for Disease Control had reported 94 cases in 22 states, with 30 of the cases in Wisconsin.
The cause of the illnesses has yet to be determined. Symptoms include a gradual onset of cough, and shortness of breath or fatigue that worsens over days or weeks. Some patients also report vomiting and diarrhea.
The Health Department said anyone who has these symptoms and who has used e-cigarettes should seek immediate medical attention.
Virginia has asked doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to report any cases of significant unexplained respiratory illness in patients who have a history of vaping or dabbing, in which marijuana oils are used.
In a Monday news release, the Health Department asked parents to talk with their children about the danger of e-cigarettes, as use by students in middle and high school have continued to rise since 2014, when it became the most commonly used form of tobacco for that age group.
The health department is providing more information at vdh.virginia.gov/vaping.