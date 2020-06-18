The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 56,238 — an increase of 463 from the 55,775 reported Wednesday.
The 56,238 cases include 53,769 confirmed cases and 2,469 probable cases. Also, there are 1,586 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,482 confirmed and 104 probable. That's an increase of 3 from the 1,583 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 13,209 and 431 deaths.
Only Bath and Bland counties don't have confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 7.2% as of Sunday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
VDH data shows most cases (79.6%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.8%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
VDH said there are 424 outbreaks in the state, 230 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 945 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
