The Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported that the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to climb, with 5,747 confirmed cases that have led to 149 deaths, eight more than were reported Sunday.
The number of daily cases rose by 473.
The department is now reporting information on the ages of Virginians who have been hospitalized and who have died from the virus. Most of the deaths, 100, have occurred in Virginians 70 years and older, although that age group has had fewer than 18% of the cases.
The governor is holding a noon media briefing on modeling projections in Virginia.
Locally, the numbers had not changed much in the past 24 hours, with Montgomery County still having the most cases, at 32. The New River Valley Health District has test results for 905 people. There are four cases each in Giles and Pulaski counties and one in Radford.
The Roanoke Health District has test results for 1,426 people and the Alleghany Health District reports 305 tests. Most of the tests continue to be negative. Roanoke now has 21 cases; Roanoke County, 18; Botetourt County, 24; and Franklin County, 14. Covington and Salem each have one; Craig County, two; and Alleghany County, four.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,238 hospital patients have confirmed cases or have symptoms and are awaiting test results. Of those patients, 428 are in intensive care units and 302 are on ventilators.
The association on Monday reported that 467 patients have been discharged from hospital care since the outbreak began.
