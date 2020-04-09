Virginia's death toll from COVID-19 has now entered triple digits, with the Virginia Department of Health website on Thursday reporting 109 fatalities, an increase of 34 since Wednesday.
The state has now tested 33,026 patients and reports 4,042 cases. Some 685 have now been hospitalized or were treated at a hospital.
A coronavirus patient in the Central Virginia Health District has also now died from the disease, the first COVID-19 fatality in that area, the health department announced Wednesday evening. No other information was released.
The Central district includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.
As of Thursday morning, the health department was reporting the following COVID-19 case totals for those areas: Amherst, nine; Appomattox, four; Bedford, 12; Campbell, four; and Lynchburg, 21.
In the New River Health District, Floyd County is now reporting one incident of COVID-19.
Also in that district, Montgomery and Pulaski counties also increased by one patient Thursday, to hit 17 and three, respectively. Radford remained the same with its single case.
Roanoke increased by one patient and now reports 15 cases; Franklin County also rose by one and is now at 13.
Numbers are unchanged for Roanoke County with nine, Botetourt County with 18, Salem with one and Lexington with three.
Farther out, Harrisonburg, which saw early rises in reported cases and has shown dramatic increases, jumped from 36 to 39 on Thursday.
This is a breaking news post and will be updated.
