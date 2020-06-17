Virginia has completed about half of the requests it has received to do widespread testing of COVID-19 at nursing homes, workplaces and prisons and in the community.
The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday provided information on the point prevalence surveys it began to do in April with the help of the National Guard. During the surveys, all employees, and in the case of homes, all residents, are tested within a window of time to better understand how many might be infected.
The state did not provide testing results.
About 10% of the state’s 55,775 COVID-19 cases have occurred in long-term care. They account for 57% of the 1,583 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 905 deaths have been linked to 230 outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
As of June 14, the Health Department, with assistance from the National Guard, had completed 60 of the 154 requests for point prevalence studies by long-term care facilities. Three-quarters of the requests are for nursing homes.
The department also completed 112 surveys at prisons and workplaces and in the community.
A breakdown of the remaining long-term care requests shows that 11 requests were submitted but not scheduled, 61 are on a schedule, 13 had specimens collected that are pending results, three facilities withdrew their requests and six need to provide more information before their requests will be processed.
The department has not responded to repeated requests for information about the results of the surveys and has not provided the rate of positive to negative tests. The information is not available on the department’s website.
The surveys in long-term care are evenly spread across the state, with each region seeing a similar number.
The Health Department has had requests from 32 correctional facilities, 15 workplaces, one school and 144 community sites. It did not provide information as to how many of each were accomplished.
The department publishes on its website the number of outbreaks that have occurred. An outbreak is defined as having at least two cases with the second one linked to the first with no other explanation for the illness.
To date, there have been 423 outbreaks logged into the system. Of those, 230 occurred in long-term care, 33 in correctional facilities, 28 in health care settings, 12 in schools and 120 in a catch-all category of congregate settings.
The term includes places people gather such as restaurants, churches, retirement communities, apartments and gyms. There is no way to know how many of each type are occurring.
The department posts the number of outbreaks by health districts, which often contain multiple counties, but does not say how many people are affected in each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.