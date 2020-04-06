The federal relief package could leave Virginia waiting weeks for money from Washington to help manage the new coronavirus outbreak.
The relief bill approved last month included $150 billion in aid for state and local government costs related to the coronavirus. Virginia is expected to receive $3.3 billion, and Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said Monday that some of the funding should arrive by the end of April, but that it could several more weeks for the rest of it to get here.
The state can only use the money for expenses directly related to the COVID-19 response. So Virginia could not use any of the funds to fill budget gaps created by a loss in revenue caused by the coronavirus, for example.
“What localities and us as a state need is more flexibility to use it where we see fit,” Layne said.
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said the legislation Congress passed was not intended to “bail out the states.”
“We’re trying to help folks, not try to figure out each individual state’s spending desires and needs at this point,” he said.
The funds wouldn’t have to go through an appropriations process by the legislature, Layne said. Gov. Ralph Northam, under emergency authority, can allocate the money toward COVID-19 responses.
Layne has said he expects that the coronavirus pandemic will cost Virginia hundreds of millions of dollars this fiscal year, which ends June 30, and it’s likely that it would drain more than $1 billion from each year of the two-year budget the General Assembly approved last month.
The General Assembly will return to Richmond on April 22 for its annual session to consider bills vetoed or changed by the governor, as well as the budget.
Northam already has instituted a hiring freeze of state employees and has told agency heads to look for ways to cut budgets.
“We’ll be focused on continuity of government, responding to this public health crisis, cutting non-discretionary spending,” Layne said.
Layne said hundreds of millions of dollars will be spent on the coronavirus. President Donald Trump declared last week that a major disaster exists in Virginia, so the state can receive 75% reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a wide range of disaster-related costs. Layne said it will take more than a year to receive those reimbursements.
It’s unclear when localities, which are also in the middle of developing budgets, could start seeing any of the federal funds. Layne said Virginia is still waiting on guidance from federal authorities about how the $1.5 billion would be dispersed.
Only local governments with more than 500,000 people are allowed to receive direct federal assistance, which could speed up the timetable for receiving aid. The only locality in Virginia with that large of a population is Fairfax County. The rest of the localities need to wait on Virginia to appropriate the $1.5 billion.
Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, said it was important to keep the money targeted toward covering expenses related to stopping the spread of the coronavirus -- and to provide flexibility within that framework.
Cline, Griffith and Reps. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, and Robert Wittman, R-Westmoreland, wrote a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Monday asking that Northam and local officials be given the flexibility to provide assistance to nonprofits, such as food banks, that are helping communities with their needs caused by the coronavirus.
“Right now, the most important thing is defeating this virus and keeping people safe and making sure we respond to the coronavirus crisis,” Cline said.
