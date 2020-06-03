Only two states have done a worse job than Virginia in surveying skilled nursing homes to ensure that they have necessary infection-control measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the federal government.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services directed the states in March to survey all nursing homes for focused infection-control practices. Virginia had completed just 43 of 287 homes as of Monday.
In a letter to the governors, CMS said it would reduce funds to states that do not survey all of their homes by July 31, and it will increase penalties to homes that fail to comply with longstanding infection-control procedures. Nationwide, 54% of homes have been surveyed.
“Admittedly our state agencies have had a lot on their hands in responding to this pandemic — especially the devastating effects in our nursing homes. But in light of what we’ve seen in nursing homes that underscores the critical importance of identifying lapses in infection control, the lack of progress in Virginia on these focused surveys is surprising and alarming,” said Joani Latimer, director of the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
Clawing back federal dollars won’t fix the problem, she said. “We need to know where the system breaks down and what is being done to turn that around.”
The announcements came as CMS began to share information gleaned from reports filed by the nursing homes with the federal Centers for Disease Control. Details on each home are expected to be made public Thursday at medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare.
The homes were required to submit reports on COVID-19 cases in residents and staff beginning May 1. As of May 24, about 12,500 of the nation’s 15,400 homes had complied and reported 60,000 cases and nearly 26,000 deaths.
Virginia’s nursing homes reported that 847 residents and 419 caregivers were infected with the coronavirus. Of them, 307 residents and nine staff members died.
Only nursing homes are required to report to the federal government. As of Wednesday, 811 of Virginia’s 1,428 deaths were linked to long-term care outbreaks, according to health department data. It is not known how many occurred in assisted living facilities or group homes, as Virginia does not provide details and the facilities are under no public reporting mandates. They are licensed and inspected by the Department of Social Services, as they are not considered health care providers.
The Northam administration, citing state code that grants health privacy rights to businesses, refuses to identify any of the long-term care facilities even by locality. It does not give any information regarding the people’s ages, gender, race or ethnicity.
Gov. Ralph Northam used his Tuesday coronavirus briefing mostly to show support for social justice reform in light of protests that have erupted to rally against police killings of African Americans. A number of inequity issues were raised, including health disparities.
When asked if he would reconsider and report more data on the homes that would include race and ethnicity to see if a disproportionate share of minorities are being affected, Northam passed the question off to Dr. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner.
“At this time we are not reconsidering our policy,” he said.
In the event Northam and Oliver had not heard the question correctly, it was forwarded Tuesday afternoon to both their press offices, along with an additional question seeking an explanation as to why Virginia has completed only 15% of the required infection-control surveys.
Northam’s office did not acknowledge the email. Oliver’s spokeswoman, Maria Reppas, was also asked to provide someone for an interview.
She responded noon Wednesday by writing, “I’m working on getting a response to this. Will be in touch.”
“I believe the administration has indicated it is looking at COVID-19 data from the perspective of disparate impacts. I have not specifically seen that data posted,” Latimer said. “I think it is terribly important that we carefully examine disparate effects of the pandemic. Health equity issues need to be on the front burner, and an important part of the painful lessons from COVID-19 no doubt relates to disparate impacts on our communities.”
Northam in April appointed a task force to curtail outbreaks in long-term care. The task force has not made a public presentation, and Northam rarely mentions these cases and deaths, although they account for 57% of the Virginians who have died from the virus.
Dr. Laurie Forlano, who heads the task force, has said during the briefings that the department is doing what are called point prevalence surveys of long-term care facilities, schools, workplaces, communities, jails and prisons. The surveys help during an outbreak as everyone is tested at the same time to determine the extent of an infection. They can also show that there are no cases at a given time. She said May 20 that 43 long-term care facilities had been surveyed.
The department has yet to respond to a request for information as to where these surveys occurred, how many residents and staff were tested, and the results of those tests.
Also last month, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association posted a dashboard to its website to report on the number of COVID-19 cases in licensed nursing facilities. As of Wednesday, 1,676 residents either had confirmed cases or pending test results. Another 1,073 have recovered. The dashboard does not report deaths.
It does, though, report the number of nursing homes having difficulties obtaining the personal protective equipment that is used to lessen the risk of spreading the virus. On Wednesday, 12 homes reported difficulty obtaining N95 masks; seven, surgical masks; five, gloves; eight, face shields; and 12, isolation gowns.
Northam has said that the state is well stocked with personal protective equipment, and that homes are expected to go through their own supply chains first before requisitioning from the state supplies.
