Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday ordered K-12 schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year. The announcement was among several directives Northam made during his daily COVID-19 news conference.
“School closures are necessary to minimize the speed at which COVID-19 spreads and protect the capacity of our health care system,” he said.
Northam previously ordered schools closed for a minimum of two weeks through March 27.
Northam stopped short of issuing a stay-at-home order, but he announced several more directives to prevent large gatherings. Effective midnight Tuesday, all recreational and entertainment businesses must close. Restaurants and beverage services can only remain open if they offer takeout or delivery, and nonessential stores must close if they cannot adhere to social distancing norms and have fewer than 10 people.
Essential businesses include grocery stores, banks and pharmacies, Northam said. Those businesses also need to take steps to sanitize common areas and encourage social distancing, he said.
A more complete list of what is considered essential versus nonessential would be published online.
Northam also addressed the urgent need for child care. Health care workers and other essential employees will have access to child care, Northam promised. Guidance was forthcoming on Monday afternoon, and he called on a public-private partnership to help parents throughout the commonwealth.
Northam noted the marked change in the unemployment rate over the past several weeks. About 40,000 people filed for unemployment last week alone, he said.
“Our priority is to save lives. We have a health crisis, and we have an economic crisis,” Northam said. “The sooner we can get this health crisis under control, the sooner our economy will recover. So I ask every Virginian to stand with me as we fight this battle.”
Northam spoke of sacrifice and changing the way Virginians live in order to support the greater good.
“We have not been called upon to make this sacrifice in many, many years,” he said. “I am calling on you to do just that. We must put aside what we want and replace it with what we need.”
As for the school closings, the immediate future of student instruction was unclear, though Northam said it would be up to local schools to decide how to teach new material.
“We will be issuing guidance on how school divisions should be working with students to ascertain whether they’ve completed the course,” said James Lane, state superintendent of public instruction.
Lane said there were several options, such as extending the next school year and embedding this year’s curriculum next year.
School leaders across the commonwealth prepared for the rising likelihood of a longer closure. Already, the Virginia Department of Education announced its intention to cancel the Standards of Learning tests, pending approval from the federal government.
In the Roanoke Valley, school officials have also braced for an extended shutdown.
Roanoke County School Board members last week discussed the status of the district’s food supply, looking ahead to the long term so they can continue to provide meals. Board members also discussed a draft leave policy for employees.
On Tuesday, the Roanoke City School Board planned to meet for a special-called meeting to discuss crisis management protocols and a policy surrounding leave during a declared state of emergency. The board planned to conduct its meeting via teleconference.
The extended shutdown through the rest of the academic year raises new questions, such as whether school districts will cancel milestones such as prom and graduation. It’s also unclear whether teachers will be expected to teach new content remotely. So far, instruction has consisted of ungraded review.
For high school students taking Advanced Placement courses, College Board announced a shortened, online test for students who still wish to take the exam. The May 2 SAT has been canceled, College Board also announced. The April 4 national test date for the ACT has been rescheduled to June 13.
This breaking news item will be updated.
