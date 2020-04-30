A mild winter brought a strong strawberry season, but COVID-19 imposed caution on a commonwealth tradition.
Still, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourages buying and picking your own, and has posted guidance at its website regarding pick-your-own strawberry farms and roadside stands.
Like other businesses that remain open in the state, they should limit themselves to no more than 10 customers per establishment — or in this case, per field or sectioned-off area.
Social distancing and enhanced sanitizing on common surfaces are crucial, according to information posted at the agriculture department’s website, bit.ly/va-ag-strawberries.
“I encourage strawberry lovers and health-conscious consumers to support their local producers and Virginia’s economy by purchasing fresh, Virginia grown strawberries from a nearby farm, farmers’ market, roadside stand or grocery store," Jewel Bronaugh, VDACS Commissioner said in a news release. “Consumers can find local strawberry pick-your-own farms and retailers by searching VirginiaGrown.com.”
The news release suggests consumers call such farms ahead of time, then practice social distancing and other statewide safety guidelines when picking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.