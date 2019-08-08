U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine pushed back against Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly who say…

Virginia State Crime Commission meeting

The crime commission will meet Aug. 19 and 20 to review legislation introduced during the special session. Both meetings will happen at the House Committee Room on the ground floor of the Pocahontas Building at 900 East Main St. in Richmond.

Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Crime commission members will be provided presentations by federal and state agencies and other organizations.

Aug. 20 from noon to 8 p.m.: The commission will hear additional presentations and public comment and patron presentations.

How to provide comment

To speak on Aug. 20, you will have to sign up outside the meeting room between 9 and 11 a.m. Sign up is first come, first serve. Only those issued a number will be able to speak during public comment. Comments are limited to two minutes.

If you are unable to attend, the commission will receive written comments. You can email them to comments@vscc.virginia.gov or mail them to:

Attn: Written Comments

Virginia State Crime Commission

1111 East Broad Street, St. B036

Richmond, VA 23219