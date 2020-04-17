This weekend, anyone in Tennessee who wants a COVID-19 test can get a test; the same cannot be said in Virginia, where the tests are reserved mostly for the very ill and those who care for them.
Gov. Ralph Northam has talked since the epidemic reached Virginia about the lack of test kits and components. But as more testing has come online through commercial labs and state universities, and with the state’s lab gaining supplies, Virginia has kept a narrow framework for whom to test. Priority is given to those in the hospitals, to health care workers and first responders who might have been exposed, and to residents of nursing homes, considered the most vulnerable to become seriously ill or die from the virus.
Northam on Friday said testing criteria will be expanded in Virginia to include new residents being admitted into nursing homes.
But widespread testing is needed before Virginia can relax social distancing restrictions, he said.
“We need to be able to test, we need to be able to track and we need to be able to isolate individuals,” Northam said.
“We have no national guidance on testing,” he said. “Every governor is having to establish our testing protocol and our supplies on our own. While that improves every day, we are not there yet.”
In Tennessee, the health department has set up testing centers where people can come Saturday and Sunday to be tested if they are worried they have the disease. They do not have to be pre-screened.
In Virginia, testing centers require pre-screening and a doctor’s orders.
Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Services Daniel Carey said the goal is to be able to do thousands more tests each day, but supplies and equipment remain limited.
“We are scouring the country looking for equipment to help our institutions increase testing. We haven’t been successful because of a national shortage,” Carey said. “We realize we need to get significantly higher testing to accomplish the missions that the governor has indicated have to be done.”
Northam on Friday said that Virginia has to get to the point where it is seeing a decrease in the number of positive test results for 14 consecutive days before social distancing restrictions can be lifted. And, he said, the state needs to be able to test, track and isolate people who have had contact with those who are infected.
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday reported 602 additional cases, the largest single daily increase since the outbreak began in March, bringing the case total to just shy of 7,500. Nearly 49,000 test results had been reported.
Carey, during a briefing earlier in the week, acknowledged that Virginia was among the lowest of the states in the percentage of residents who have been tested.
“That is something we are trying to address. How do we optimize the capacity we have, whether its in the state labs, the academic labs as well as in commercial labs,” he said.
Having a test isn’t necessary to treat milder cases of the disease, but it is for those in the hospital, he said, so that health care workers know how much personal protective equipment is required to treat a patient.
“We have been in touch with our provider community. What I learned is that many of our providers, unless it's going to influence where folks are cared for, namely in the hospital, often they think — and rightly — that they can care for patients with COVID-19 on a practical basis with presuming that they have it,” he said. “But from an epidemiological point of view, there are many advantages to have more people tested.”
Without widespread testing, it is difficult to know the prevalence of the disease in the community. More testing would also allow public health investigators to know who among a sick person's contacts also has the virus.
Carey said the state is developing a task force that will look at capacity and how to synchronize it with criteria.
The health department expects within a few days to post its new testing criteria, which will include people who are being admitted to long-term care facilities. And it plans to make enough tests available to test all residents and staff at homes that have someone who tests positive.
Virginia has also developed a task force to address outbreaks at nursing homes. One such outbreak in Henrico County has left 43 people dead. Another in Harrisonburg was cited by Dr. Norman Oliver, the state's health commissioner, as the reason the city’s numbers jumped by 95 cases from Thursday to Friday.
The South Roanoke Nursing Home on Thursday informed residents and their families that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Katie Curfiss, the administrator of the Franklin Road home, said in a letter that a certified nursing assistant notified them Thursday afternoon of the test result, and after confirming it with the health department, they began to reach out to each resident’s family and to each employee.
Curfiss said the staff member last worked on Monday and did not have an elevated temperature and wore personal protective equipment throughout the shift.
“We are also able to confirm that, at this time, no American Healthcare residents, at any of our 18 facilities, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, nor are there any other suspected cases in either our residential or employee ranks,” she wrote.
Curfiss said that masks have been worn since April 3 and that staff members have their temperatures taken at the beginning of shifts.
“Effective immediately, we are monitoring all residents and staff with ever more diligence. As an extra precaution, we have implemented additional temperature checks and safety protocols, above and beyond health department requirements,” she said.
Heritage Hall in Blacksburg on Monday said that a worker there had tested positive on April 10, and that there are no signs of spread to staff or residents.
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday reported there have been 66 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities. No outbreak has been been reported in Roanoke.
The department reported as of Friday that 231 Virginians have died from the virus, up 23 from the previous day.
