Virginia Democrats have announced plans to begin examining criminal justice reform proposals to take up later this summer.
House and Senate Democrats are creating special committees to vet the measures ahead of an anticipated August special session.
The House will combine its Courts of Justice and Public Safety committees, while the Senate will merge its Judiciary and Health committees. Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said the House's joint panel will hold three virtual meetings in July and August. The Senate joint panel is also expected to meet before the special session as well.
“We cannot wait for the beginning of the special session to prepare legislation and receive public input on police and criminal justice reform,” Filler-Corn said in a statement.
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, and Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, will both lead the House panel. Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who serves on both of the committee, will lead the joint panel. Both panels will provide the public an opportunity to offer input.
Gov. Ralph Northam had already intended to call the General Assembly back to Richmond in August to consider the budget, which had to be drastically altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the legislature left in March, the coronavirus pandemic and a national outcry over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis has put pressure on Virginia lawmakers to enact changes.
“We don’t have time to study these issues," Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said Friday during a video conference with her Democratic colleagues. "We know what the problems are.”
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus unveiled Wednesday a list of priorities for the special session, such as banning the use of chokeholds, restricting the use of excessive force, expanding hate crimes to include false 911 calls based on race, and requiring the creation of civilian review boards with subpoena power.
A few proposals are likely to attract the support of some Republicans, including establishing a statewide database to track officers to prevent those with misconduct issues moving around to different police departments. Others, like expanding the use of body cameras, have broad support but face a funding challenge.
Senate Democrats released their list of ideas on Friday, with many ideas overlapping with those of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
“We’re going to do as much as we can to restore people’s faith in the justice system, that it will be just and fair and not dependent on whether you have a lawyer or how much money you make,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a member of the caucus. “And we’ll restore some oversight and level the playing field a little bit between law enforcement and individuals.”
The Senate has had more success passing criminal justice reform over the years — on a bipartisan basis — than the House. Some of the proposals senators have introduced before that the Senate plans to bring up again include making it illegal for police to have sex with someone in their custody, creating a procedure to revoke officers' certification for misconduct, and only allowing jury sentencing if the accused requests it. Senate Democrats also are pitching tying state funding to use of force, so if a law enforcement agency's use of force rate is higher than an established rate, the agency's funding would be subject to restrictions.
Under the new Democratic majority this year, the General Assembly passed several criminal justice reform bills that are going into effect next week, such as marijuana decriminalization and ending the practice of suspending driver's licenses for people who don't pay their court debt. However, there was a sentiment among many Democrats that they didn't accomplish nearly as much as they would have liked. Measures viewed as low-hanging fruit that passed the Senate, like expunging criminal records, didn't get out of the House.
Surovell was optimistic that numerous bills would pass the legislature during the special session. Democrats are unifying around proposals, and they're determined to get a package of bills on Northam's desk, he said.
"We look forward to making history on this," Surovell said.
