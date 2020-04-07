The Democrats in Virginia's congressional delegation sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday asking that Virginia be provided as much flexibility as needed with the $3.3 billion it will receive as part of the federal relief package Congress passed last month.
The relief bill approved included $150 billion in aid for state and local governments, but it can only be used to cover costs related to responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
"The nation's governors and mayors are on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and are in the best position to know where this funding can be most useful in protecting Americans," according to the letter.
Virginia Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said Monday that the guidelines for the money's use make it more restrictive than what Virginia would prefer. He said the coronavirus will drain hundreds of millions of dollars from Virginia's coffers this year, which ends June 30, and it's likely that it would drain more than $1 billion from each year of the two-year budget the General Assembly approved last month.
"Unbudgeted costs can also come in the form of unexpected and precipitous revenue declines that would otherwise force budget cuts, thus diminishing necessary services that states and localities are providing to help people during the pandemic," according to the letter. "State and local governments rely heavily on sales taxes and user fees, with most people sharply cutting back on spending and transit usage during social distancing, these revenue sources are declining rapidly."
State agencies are figuring out what they can categorize in their budgets as costs related to the coronavirus response. At the same time, Gov. Ralph Northam has asked agency heads to trim their budgets where they can.
The Democratic delegation asked that the guidance on how to use the funds be broad.
"Inhibiting the use of Coronavirus Relief Funds to address revenue shortfalls is likely to lead to cuts in services and programs that otherwise can mitigate the indirect impact of COVID-19 at the state and local level; that will only make the health and economic crises worse," the letter states.
The letter was signed by the seven Democrats in the House of Representatives as well as Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats who previously served as governors.
Republicans did not sign onto the letter. Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said Monday that they wanted the money to be narrowly tailored for response to the coronavirus. Griffith said the money was not intended to be used to "bail out the states."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to move forward with developing a fourth coronavirus rescue package. Among the provisions that she would like to see included is more aid for state and local governments.
Cline said he was "hesitant to consider anything beyond" what Congress has already passed.
