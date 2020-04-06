The Virginia Creeper Trail is the latest outdoor recreation opportunity in Southwest Virginia to be declared off-limits to the public.
The U.S. Forest Service and the towns of Abingdon and Damascus, through which the 34-mile trail passes, announced the temporary closure effective 5 p.m. Monday in an effort to help curb the coronavirus outbreak.
It was the latest shutdown of trails and other outdoor sites that have grown increasingly popular in recent weeks amid the pandemic, which has left many people with time on their hands but fewer places to spend it.
“Recent overcrowding along portions of the trail, concern for increasing the burden on local Emergency Medical Services and the health and safety of all trail users were the driving forces behind this decision,” Matthew Crum, president of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, said in a news release Monday.
The decision follows local, state and federal measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Best known as a biking trail, the Virginia Creeper runs along a former railroad right of way and also is popular among hikers, runners, horseback riders and cross-country skiers. The trail runs from Abingdon to Whitetop Station in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.
The move came as more parts of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests were shut down, and several federal agencies considered closing the entire Appalachian Trail.
The National Park Service on Sunday closed a 27-mile segment of the trail in Roanoke and Botetourt counties that includes McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs. Nearby Dragon’s Tooth is on Forest Service land and had been closed earlier.
