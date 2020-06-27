The statewide total of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise, the Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday.
There were 61,247 cases, either confirmed or probable. That’s an increase of 677 from the day before.
Deaths were up to 1,724, which was 24 more that reported on Friday.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results continues to grow, data from the health department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down.
The seven-day average for positive results was 5.8% on Tuesday, which was the most recent figure available. That’s down from a peak of just over 20% in mid-April.
Health officials have said there’s lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, as they may not reflect cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
