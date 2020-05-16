Virginia’s deaths attributed to COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 on Saturday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state has 29,683 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,011 over the 28,672 reported Friday.
The 29,683 cases include 28,233 confirmed cases and 1,450 probable cases.
The state health department also reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 1,002, 968 of which are confirmed and 34 probable.
Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said there have been 3,724 hospitalizations.
