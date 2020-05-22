Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TODAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * CARVINS COVE DAM IN NORTHERN ROANOKE COUNTY. * THROUGH 8PM * EMERGENCY OFFICIALS REPORTED THAT THE DAM AT SPRING VALLEY LAKE IS HANDLING THE FLOW WELL, AND WATER HAS DROPPED. THEREFORE, THE THREAT OF DAM FAILURE HAS EASED. * WATER IS STILL ABOUT 2.5 FEET OVER THE SPILLWAY AT CARVINS COVE DAM ALONG CARVINS CREEK. ADDITIONAL FLOW FROM THE DAM ALONG WITH MORE RAINFALL WOULD CAUSE FLOODING ON PALM DALE ROAD AND VERNDALE ROAD IN THE SUN VALLEY SUBDIVISION AND ROUTE 743 NEAR THE INTERSECTIONS WITH PLANTATION ROAD. THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH IS PRECAUTIONARY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.