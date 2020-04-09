The official Virginia COVID-19 death count surpassed 100 Thursday, an increase based on delayed reporting of deaths that have occurred over the past two weeks.
Virginia’s COVID-19 death count more than doubled in the past three days, from 54 reported on Monday to 109 reported Thursday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The increase in deaths, however, did not happen over the past few days, according to health department spokeswoman Maria Reppas. Rather, the numbers reported each day by the department can lag behind actual numbers, as it takes staff time to collect and review data for accuracy, she said.
“VDH has a lot of sources of incoming data that we use to calculate our COVID-19 statewide data,” Reppas said in a statement Thursday. “This information can change rapidly.”
The jump in deaths Thursday is attributable to the fact that the state had not yet entered deaths from the past two weeks at one Henrico nursing home, where 39 residents have reportedly died from COVID-19, into the state’s count until the past couple of days.
The largest portion of reported deaths have occurred in central Virginia, which recorded 41 deaths as of the health department's report Thursday, in spite of the fact that Northern Virginia has recorded the highest number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Loudoun, Alexandria and Fairfax health districts alone have accounted for more than a quarter of all of the confirmed cases in the state.
However, the lag in state reporting of deaths, a significant lack of testing ability statewide and delays in labs processing results has stunted the state’s ability to track how many people in Virginia are infected with the virus or promptly report how many have died from it.
The state health department has declined to provide deaths by locality, citing privacy, in spite of the fact that neighboring Maryland and North Carolina release the information. Some individual health districts have released that information.
One Henrico nursing home, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, has accounted for the majority of deaths reported in central Virginia, with 39 residents having died from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Hospitalizations of people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in the state also rose slightly, from 1,289 Wednesday to 1,296 Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 469 — or about 38% — required intensive care, and 285 — or 23% — were on a ventilator.
A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday looked at confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in 14 states throughout March. Its findings suggested that adults over age 65 have higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the majority of people (nearly 90% in the sample set) had underlying medical conditions, with the most common being hypertension, obesity, chronic lung disease, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
The state’s death toll and hospitalizations continue to rise in spite of improving projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that suggest that social distancing has helped reduce the projected death toll in Virginia. As of Wednesday, the projections estimated that Virginia would reach its peak resource use on April 20 and a total of 891 people could die by Aug. 4.
These projections depend on continued strict adherence to social distancing through the end of May and can change by the day.
Virginia hospitals also reported having more ventilators on hand Thursday, with a total of 2,734, compared with 2,574 reported Wednesday. Fewer hospitals said that they were close to running out of personal protective equipment, with seven reporting they were having difficulty with replenishing their supplies in the next 72 hours, compared with 11 Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Just get your will in order and life insurance premiums up to date and most of all be ready for eternity. Most of us think it’s always someone else it happens to but the virus doesn’t discriminate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.