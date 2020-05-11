The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state has 25,070 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 989 over the 24,081 reported Sunday .
The 25,070 cases include 23,889 confirmed cases and 1,181 probable cases. Also, there are 850 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 801 confirmed and 26 probable. That's an increase of 11 total deaths from the 839 reported Sunday.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 167,758 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,300 hospitalizations.
