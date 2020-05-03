The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state has 18,671 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 940, or 5%, over the 17,731 reported Saturday.
The 18,671 cases include 17,873 confirmed cases and 798 probable cases. Also, there are 660 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 644 confirmed and 16 probable. That's an increase of 44 total deaths from the 616 reported Saturday.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 119,065 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,627 hospitalizations.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County borders Kentucky; Bath and Bland border West Virginia.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
