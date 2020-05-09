The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state has 23,196 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 854 over the 22,342 reported Friday.
The 23,196 cases include 22,086 confirmed cases and 1,110 probable cases. Also, there are 827 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 801 confirmed and 26 probable. That's an increase of 15 total deaths from the 812 reported Friday.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 150,952 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,164 hospitalizations.
In the Richmond area, there are 2,494 cases: 1,054 in Henrico County, 765 in Chesterfield County, 512 in Richmond and 163 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 169 deaths attributed to the virus: 109 in Henrico, 26 in Chesterfield, 18 in Richmond and 16 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 5,610 and 230 deaths.
The Roanoke Valley metro area has had 245 reported cases and four deaths, which includes three in Botetourt County and one in Roanoke. The area includes Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt, Craig and Franklin counties.
In the New River Valley metro area, there have been 87 reported cases and one death, in Montgomery County. That area includes Montgomery, Pulaski, Floyd and Giles counties and the city of Radford.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.
VDH said there are 261 outbreaks in the state, 151 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 480 of the state's 827 deaths attributed to the virus.
VDH data broke down statewide cases by age group:
- 0-9; 400 cases; 1.7%
- 10-19; 820 cases; 3.5%
- 20-29; 3,227 cases; 14%
- 30-39; 4,036 cases; 17.5%
- 40-49; 4,244 cases; 18.4%
- 50-59; 4,044 cases; 17.5%
- 60-69; 2,898 cases; 12.5%
- 70-79; 1,617 cases; 7%
- 80+; 1,836 cases; 7.9%
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
