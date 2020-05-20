Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS AROUND 5 INCHES HAVE FALLEN ACROSS THE ROANOKE RIVER BASIN SINCE MONDAY MORNING. AN ADDITIONAL TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE BASIN THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. IF THIS AMOUNT OF RAIN DOES FALL, THE ROANOKE RIVER IN ROANOKE WOULD EXPERIENCE MODERATE FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE * FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * AT 09AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.2 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.4 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 10.0 FEET...THE ROANOKE RIVER GREENWAY PATH IS FLOODED. AT 13.0 FEET...FLOODING BEGINS IN RIVERS EDGE SPORTS COMPLEX. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 14.6 FEET ON SEP 30 2015. &&