The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 16,901 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 1,055, or 7% over the 15,846 reported Thursday.

The 16,901 cases included 16,109 confirmed cases and 792 probable cases. Also, there are 581 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 572 confirmed and nine probable. That's an increase of 29 total deaths from the 552 reported Thursday.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 105,648 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,416 hospitalizations.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,897 and 137 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities — Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County — don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

