The Virginia Department of Health on Friday changed the way it reports COVID-19 cases, making it appear daily testing had nearly tripled overnight.
A retooled dashboard debuted in the morning that offers more demographic information by localities. Statewide Virginia has 16,901 COVID-19 cases on Friday, 1,055 more than Thursday’s 15,846 cases.
The department also reported 105,648 tests were given, which was a daily jump of 14,805 tests, or about three times as many as has been reported in recent days.
“Those of you in the media and the public that have been looking at our website, you will note that’s a big jump in the number of tests. That’s because we changed our methodology,” Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said during the afternoon briefing.
He said they are now counting cases, rather than people. So if someone is tested more than once, each test, rather than the individual's particular case will be counted.
Oliver said this is so they can better track the percentage of positive tests. The website did not report the change in methodology.
Gov. Ralph Northam has said more testing is needed before Virginia’s businesses can reopen. His executive order closing nonessential businesses is set to expire May 8. He said he plans Monday to share his blueprint for reopening.
Dr. Karen Remley, who heads the state’s testing task force, said about 5,000 tests are given each day, and that Virginia can expand testing beyond health care workers, hospital patients, long-term care residents and other people at risk for serious illness.
“We are normalizing getting testing out to the entire community. We said from the very beginning that we needed more PPE. We have that now. Then we said we needed more testing supplies. We have that now,” she said.
She said all Virginians with symptoms should be able to be tested.
Virginia has ranked among the bottom of states in per capita testing.
It has also lagged in reporting data on outbreaks at long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The dashboard Friday reported that 311 of Virginia’s 581 COVID-19 deaths were attributed to long-term care outbreaks. On Thursday, the department had reported 118 of the state’s 552 deaths were in long-term care.
The department reported 226 outbreaks statewide, that have led to 3,816 cases, with about one-third of them, 1,252, involving health care workers.
While the department is reporting more information on individual cases by locality, it continues to report outbreaks by health districts that often include multiple localities. Oliver said again that state code bars them from identifying facilities, as they are considered to be people.
Virginia leaves it up to facilities to be transparent.
South Roanoke Nursing Home on Franklin Road has reported an outbreak that began two weeks ago.
Management asked the health district to test all staff and residents after several workers and a resident became infected with the virus. While testing took place April 26, spokeswoman Jennifer Eddy said not all of the results are in.
“We are currently awaiting the final results of that batch testing effort and will share the results as soon as they are available. Like you, we are anxious to understand the full impact of this terrible illness on our community, but we truly believe knowledge is power,” she said in a statement. “With reliable and comprehensive data, we can act with more confidence, provide earlier interventions, and have a better chance of stopping asymptomatic spread in its tracks.”
Eddy said staff members have been working long and extra shifts as the health department advised them to not bring any new workers onto the site and risk spreading the illness until all results are known.
“We’d like to thank our heroic staff, our amazingly resilient and joyful residents, the wonderful families of our South Roanoke Community, and the broader Roanoke Valley for all of your unwavering support during this challenging time,” she said.
The health department has also replaced its weekly report with a COVID-19 Data Insights, which includes the University of Virginia modeling and the estimated impact mitigation strategies, such as closing nonessential businesses and advising people to stay at home, has had on slowing the spread of the virus.
Statewide, the model estimates Virginia’s policies have prevented 94,089 cases, and that if they remain in effect until June 10, they will prevent nearly 1 million cases.
The model also gives health district, locality and metro area breakdowns. It estimates 1,144 cases have been prevented in the Roanoke Valley and 35,633 will be prevented if mitigation remains until mid-June.
Estimates for the New River Valley show 379 cases have been prevented, and 20,469 will be avoided by June 10.
