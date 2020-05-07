The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 21,570 COVID-19 cases and 769 deaths.
The website where the department shares statewide figures on COVID-19 cases and deaths did not update Wednesday due to a "technical error," according to a note posted on the site.
Thursday's numbers showed an increase of 1,314 cases and 56 deaths in the two days since Tuesday.
The 21,570 cases include 20,537 confirmed cases and 1,033 probable cases. The 769 COVID-19 deaths include 745 confirmed and 24 probable.
In April, the health department started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The health department said 136,558 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 2,995 hospitalizations.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 5,045 and 211 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.
The health department said there are 257 outbreaks in the state, including 150 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 452 of the state's 769 deaths attributed to the virus.
The state's data broke down cases by age group:
- 0-9; 365 cases; 1.7%
- 10-19; 747 cases; 3.5%
- 20-29; 2,952 cases; 13.7%
- 30-39; 3,704 cases; 17.2%
- 40-49; 3,942 cases; 18.3%
- 50-59; 3,804 cases; 17.6%
- 60-69; 2,743 cases; 12.7%
- 70-79; 1,542 cases; 7.2%
- 80+; 1,756 cases; 8.1%
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers online. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.