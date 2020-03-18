The number of Virginians with COVID-19 rose to 77 on Wednesday, but getting a truer picture of the spread of the virus has been stymied by the lack of testing capabilities.
During the state’s morning briefing, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said that there are still zero cases in Southwest Virginia.
The numbers are expected to rise as the state is processing 65 tests in its labs, and commercial labs are running others. Five people in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have met the state’s limited criteria for testing. Of those, three tests were negative, and two are pending results.
It is not known how many people Carilion Clinic or LewisGale have tested, but all results are reported to the Virginia Department of Health.
“There is a nationwide shortage of a wide range of supplies for the collection and the agents we are using,” said Dr. Denise Toney, director of the state’s consolidated labs.
She said they are purchasing more tests and working with the Virginia Department of Health to get them out to the local health districts.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who rejoined the Health Department in Roanoke on Monday and is coordinating the response to the virus, said tests have been very limited, and the five people who were tested by the Health Department met the very narrow criteria of having symptoms and having had contact with someone with the virus, or having traveled to a place with high prevalence of community spread.
“When more testing becomes available in our community, clinicians will use it appropriately to help us understand who really is a person under investigation or who is the worried well or the worried sick,” O’Dell said. “Right now we are at the end of the flu season and it’s the beginning of allergy season. It is very messy. So out of an abundance of caution, right now anyone with any respiratory symptoms and a temperature over 99.9 really needs to stay away from other people, places and things just in case it may be SARS-CoV-2.”
