Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced Tuesday an agreement to waive the requirement that a witness sign absentee ballots sent in the mail for the June primaries.
According to an order submitted to a federal court, Virginia will accept absentee ballots for the June 23 primaries without the signature of a witness “for voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing their ballot.”
“This agreement is a win for Virginians because it will protect both the health and voting rights of those who would otherwise have to violate social distancing requirements and jeopardize their well-being just to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” Herring said in a statement. “No Virginian should have to choose between their health and their right to vote during this pandemic.”
Under state law, any voter who submits an absentee ballot by mail must open the envelope containing the ballot in front of another person, fill out the ballot and then ask the witness to sign the outside of the ballot envelope before it is mailed.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of three voters and the League of Women Voters in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg to block Virginia election officials from requiring that absentee voters find a witness to watch them sign their ballots, citing the social distancing guidelines prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The ACLU argued the witness requirement could force absentee voters who live alone to choose between not voting or risking their health by asking another person to come to their homes to witness their signatures.
“We are thrilled that today’s agreement means voters will not bear the burden of finding a witness for their absentee ballots during a global pandemic,” said Deb Wake, president of the League of Women Voters of Virginia, said in a statement. “We are optimistic the judge will rule favorably so that Virginia voters do not have to choose between their health and their vote.”
The agreement is limited only to the June 23 congressional contests. The court still needs to approve the order.
Republicans will go to the polls to pick a U.S. Senate nominee. Democrats in the 5th Congressional District — which includes Franklin County and part of Bedford County — will choose a U.S. House of Representatives candidate to compete in the November general election.
The Virginia Department of Elections is encouraging people to vote absentee in the June primaries. They can choose reason “2A My disability or illness” on their ballots. To apply for an absentee ballot, visit elections.virginia.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.