Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 581 near Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Monday.
Brittany Kay Underwood, 27, of Vinton died at the scene of the wreck, which occurred at 10:02 p.m., according to a press release Tuesday from Virginia State Police. She was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
A 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse was northbound when the vehicle lost control, ran off the left side of the road, ran through the median and overturned, police said.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was investigating the crash.
