Vinton announced Wednesday its town manager will retire later this year.
Barry Thompson has served as town manager since 2016 and will retire with 30 years of service in local government, according to a news release from Vinton. His last day of work will be Sept. 30.
Thompson started working for the town in 2004 as the finance director and treasurer. He was appointed interim town manager in January 2016 after Chris Lawrence left the post. He took over as town manager full-time in June 2016.
Prior to coming to Vinton, Thompson worked for the city of Bedford, where he served as assistant city manager, assistant to the city manager and director of finance for 14 years. Outside of local government, he worked as a consultant in governmental accounting and as a director of financial support for a government accounting software company.
During his time as Vinton's treasurer, Thompson introduced online bill payment options and modernized many of the town's processes, according to the news release. And as town manager, he spearheaded town revitalization projects like the Billy Byrd apartment renovations, the new Macado’s restaurant, the opening of Twin Creeks Brewery and the Vinyard Station project.
Vinyard Station will be in the former Vinton Motors building, at the busy intersection of Pollard Street and Washington Avenue. The business closed in 2009 and the property has been vacant ever since.
In 2017, Vinton issued a request for development proposals and accepted one from the Wilkinson Group to redevelop the property into a multi-tenant facility. A taproom-style restaurant has agreed to a 10-year lease and will occupy about one-third of the available space.
“As the mayor has indicated on occasion, Vinton has become a ‘go-to destination instead of a go-thru place’,” Thompson said in the news release. “It has been exciting to be a part of all the positive changes and good things that have been happening in Vinton.”
Mayor Brad Grose said in the news release that Thompson has been a solid leader and a great asset to the town.
“His style of leadership produced tremendous results for the town and allowed others within our organization to grow and flourish,” Grose said in a statement. “He was always willing to make the difficult decisions and he never tried to avoid the many challenges of being a town manager.”
