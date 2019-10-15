Vinton is advancing a four-step plan to gradually raise its water and sewer fees in order to pay for a slew of looming infrastructure needs.
The proposal, which emerged from a new rate analysis conducted by Davenport & Co., would be carried out over the next three years.
The first phase, as proposed, would take effect Jan. 1 and would include:
- Lowering the minimum water and sewer account fees from $25.34 per month — or $50.68 for residents on bimonthly billing — to $15 per month.
- Eliminating a policy that waived volume usage fees for the first 1,500 gallons per month consumed.
- Raising water and sewer volume usage fees by 6%.
Officials estimate the average financial impact of those changes for a family of four would range around $5 per month. Smaller or lower-usage households might see their bills dip initially.
This initial retooling would be followed up by an 8% rise in the monthly minimum charges and a 6% rise in the volume usage charges each year for the next three fiscal years.
That is on par with the action taken after the town’s last rate analysis was commissioned in 2013, officials said.
Utility fees were incrementally boosted over the three years after that in keeping with the study’s recommendations. The rates have remained static since 2016.
The newest rate study evaluated where the town needed to cover the cost of upgrading its utility meters, overhauling a sewer pump station, replacing an underperforming well site and other infrastructure work.
In total, the town estimates it has around $8.3 million in utility system work ahead of it. The water and sewer systems operate under independent budgets funded solely by utility fees.
Those resources aren’t mixed with the general fund and don’t get a cut of the meals tax bump that took effect in August.
The meals tax, which rose from 5% to 6%, supports the general fund and the additional revenue is being earmarked for other mounting needs — including new computers for the police department, maintenance of the Garthright Memorial Bridge and replacing aging public works equipment.
The current utility rate proposal has been circulating for public comment. No one spoke during a public hearing convened Tuesday night.
The town council is set to cast a final vote on the three-year plan during its next meeting Nov. 5.
Vinton’s utility system serves about 5,500 customers including town residents, businesses and households in the surrounding east end of Roanoke County.
In addition to generating needed infrastructure funding, officials said, the new rate structure would be more streamlined and straightforward.
Next summer, the town also plans to move to monthly billing for residents. In Vinton, households are on bimonthly billing currently but customers frequently request an option for the more common once-a-month billing cycle.
