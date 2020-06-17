The Vinton Town Council voted Tuesday to pass an $11.6 million budget, which will be a spending decrease of more than 4% over the soon-to-end fiscal year.
Finance Director Anne Cantrell said the town was able to balance the budget without raising taxes or dipping into reserve funds. The town will freeze or eliminate some open positions, but all current employees will keep their jobs.
The biggest hit came to the town’s capital fund, which decreased 65% from $500,012 to $175,000. The general fund decreased about 4.8% to $7.2 million, which accounts for anticipated revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic, Cantrell said.
Much of the town’s revenue comes from meals, business license, hotel/motel and other local taxes. The town anticipates a nearly $150,000 decrease in these revenues.
Mayor Brad Grose and other council members thanked the town’s financial staff for preparing the budget in a fiscally difficult and uncertain year. Vinton is among dozens of localities passing its budget without a clear idea of how soon businesses and local tax revenues will recover after mandated closures in March.
The council also accepted more than $700,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. The U.S. Congress granted $150 billion in assistance to state and local governments for coronavirus-related expenses.
Allocations were sent to states based on population, and 45% of that share was given to cities and counties based on population.
Vinton shares its portion with Roanoke County, which received $8.22 million in CARES Act funding. Counties are required to provide an equitable share of the funds to each town in its jurisdiction.
The town is considering different uses for the funds, including small business assistance, equipment for teleworking and personal protective equipment purchases.
