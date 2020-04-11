An award-winning documentary on the Mountain Valley Pipeline by two Blacksburg High School students will air Sunday on C-SPAN.
Sisters Ava and Mia Lazar were second-prize winners in C-SPAN’s national 2020 StudentCam competition.
In addition to earning a check for $1,500, the documentary “Burning the Bridge: The Story of the Mountain Valley Pipeline” will air on the network at 6:50 a.m. and throughout the day.
Nearly 5,400 middle and high school students from 44 states and Washington, D.C., participated in the competition, submitting more than 2,500 entries. High school students competed on a regional level.
The competition called for students to produce short documentaries on the topic they most wanted presidential candidates to address in this year’s campaign. Environmental issues were the most popular, accounting for 18% of the entries.
In their film, the Lazar sisters examined the nation’s energy policies through the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has generated controversy over the expected emission of greenhouse gases from the burning of natural gas, use of eminent domain to acquire private property, and environmental damage along its 303-mile route through West Virginia and Virginia.
A joint venture of five energy companies, Mountain Valley says it plans to complete the $5.5 billion project by the end of the year.
The video, along with 150 other winners, can be viewed at studentcam.org.
