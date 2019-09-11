A Roanoke man killed this week in a car crash was a well-respected engineer in the Virginia natural gas industry, a colleague recalled.
Thomas Orr II, known as Pete, spent about 27 years at Roanoke Gas Co., said Jim Shockley, vice president and chief operating officer.
Orr, 48, was killed Tuesday when a Volvo sedan crashed into Orr’s Toyota at the intersection of Brambleton Avenue and Garst Mill Road.
Orr was most recently director of safety and compliance for Roanoke Gas, where he oversaw field training of about 80 workers.
“He was well respected in the industry and the region,” Shockley said. “He was very humble, caring, selfless.”
Orr had just been named incoming chairman of the board of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia. He grew up in the Roanoke area and graduated from Virginia Tech.
On Thursday, police had not yet released the identity of the Volvo driver, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
One other person injured in the crash has since been released from the hospital.
Police provided no other information about the circumstances of the four-vehicle crash. They initially said that speed and alcohol or drugs might have been factors.
Police spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said investigators need to do more work to determine what happened and what charges could be filed.
“While they are mindful that the public would like to know what happened, their work comes first, then facts can be shared,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.