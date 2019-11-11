BUCHANAN — Andrew Kintgen was spending Veterans Day as he spends most days now – working at New Freedom Farm with other former warriors and the horses that bring them a measure of peace.
“I kind of consider this my new life, a restart,” Kintgen said.
Once a U.S. Army cavalry scout — with duties that involved armored vehicles, not horses, he is quick to note — Kintgen, 35, said his nine years of military service ended with a medical retirement due to injuries sustained during three tours in Iraq. After that, Kintgen said, he went through a period of personal turmoil that included a divorce and a relocation last summer from Lynchburg to Buchanan.
The move was to be closer to New Freedom Farm, which Kintgen had first visited in March.
At the farm, Kintgen discovered that interacting with horses, especially with wild mustangs obtained from federal roundups, restored a sense of ease that he said he’d lost after a traumatic brain injury and neck damage from a roadside bomb, and after seeing comrades die violently around him. He felt a bond with the wild horses, who had “been through severely traumatic events of their own,” Kintgen said.
In September, farm founder Lois Fritz, a Navy veteran and forensic nurse, surprised Kintgen with the gift of a 2-year-old mustang he named Bleistein, after a horse that Theodore Roosevelt owned. In just two months, Bleistein had gone from wild and wary to letting Kintgen sit on his back, although Kintgen did not yet ride him because the horse was too young.
On Monday, Kintgen stood in a pasture with Bleistein, murmuring to him and petting him, then lifting his left forefoot to “shake hands.”
“It’s a perfect match,” Kintgen said.
Since 2016, Fritz has paired rescued equines with veterans who sometimes could use a rescue themselves. The nonprofit that she and husband Mitchell Fritz operate on 13 acres just inside town limits is home to the Fritzes and 19 horses and burros, including seven mustangs.
In a statement tracing the New Freedom Farm’s history, Lois Fritz said that after her own experience of renewal from working with horses, she set up the farm to be a “ safe and healing environment” for veterans “who are hurting souls like me and who need a break from their troubled worlds.”
On Monday, the flags of the Armed Services flew along a pasture fence as veterans and their families visited with horses. More than a dozen veterans and friends had begun the day with a breakfast at the farm’s community center, a renovated stable, prepared by community volunteers. “We call them the New Freedom Farm family,” said Mitchell Fritz, known as “Mr. Budget” on the farm’s website.
Nick Moldovan — “Navy Nick,” as he introduced himself — stood in a pasture petting Watson, a 7-year-old mustang who came to the farm a year and a half ago and, for months, would allow no one near him.
“He had a 3-foot bubble surrounding him that no one could penetrate,” Moldovan recalled.
After a winter of “proximity training,” Watson allowed people near and eventually let Moldovan’s wife, Ally Wolf, ride him.
“Working with a wild mustang just takes time and patience. … You don’t break a mustang; you gentle them,” Moldovan said.
Moldovan said that his military service included two deployments during the Gulf War, but he had sustained no service-related trauma. But Moldovan said that in his work with Watson, he realized how much stress he carried from what he witnessed in his non-military work as an emergency room nurse — and found relief.
“It’s weird how a horse can bring these things out in you and make you feel better about them when you’re with the horse,” Moldovan said.
Monday also marked a formalization of a new role for Kintgen. Grinning, the former sergeant handed over a newly printed business card that declared him to be the farm’s volunteer barn manager, and also its veteran mentor.
Kintgen said he takes the mentorship seriously. Veterans drop by the farm daily and many carry hurts that may be as damaging as wounds sustained in battle.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 6,139 veterans killed themselves in 2017, the most recent year for which data was available.
Kintgen said he had lost friends to suicide after their time in the military. While every veteran’s situation is different, Kintgen said the transition back to civilian life can itself be a trauma that’s hard to recover from.
“It’s going from a high to a low super fast,” he said.
At New Freedom Farm, veterans are free to visit the horses, join in the work of keeping the farm going, or just rest and enjoy the scenery.
“There is no ‘must’ out here. … You can sit under that awning up there all day long and it’s completely OK,” Kintgen said.
As for himself, Kintgen said he has found a new purpose.
“I am all about this mission,” Kintgen said, “of saving one veteran at a time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.