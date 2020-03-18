William Conner’s heart had long since healed from surgery he had in 2016 at LewisGale Medical Center to, but it sank on Valentine’s Day when a bill collector called demanding nearly $16,000.
The Navy veteran had battled bills for more than three years and thought he had finally convinced LewisGale last year that he didn’t owe them a dime. His care should have been covered under the Veterans Choice program without any charges to him, the same as if the surgery were performed at the Salem VA Medical Center.
With a collection agency now dogging him, Conner reached out to The Roanoke Times for help. Within days of being contacted by the newspaper, LewisGale told Conner he no longer owed them.
“This was a mistake on our part and have subsequently written the balance off in its entirety,” said spokeswoman Nancy May. “The patient has been notified and pleased with the outcome. We are very sorry this situation occurred and are using this as an opportunity to review our process with staff.”
Conner is pleased that it’s apparently over, and he was glad to receive and apology. But, he wondered, how many other veterans might face the same difficulties?
“I talked with my advocate over there at the VA because I’m curious, too. I said, ‘Am I the only one this ever happened to?’ And she said, ‘No, no, no. You’re not the only one,’” Conner said.
The VA has yet to respond to an interview request to determine if what happened to Conner has happened to other veterans who receive care in the community under a VA program.
LewisGale responded that anyone needing assistance with a bill should call patient account services at 866-272-2892 or meet with one of the business office financial counselors.
Conner did all of that, repeatedly, and each time the bill got higher.
Chest pains
Conner’s troubles began in the summer of 2016 as he walked up Memorial Avenue toward his Berkeley Avenue home. His chest hurt. He went to see his doctor at the VA, who ordered a stress test.
An artery was blocked. Conner said he was told that he would need a stent as soon as possible to restore blood flow.
But neither of the two heart surgeons at the VA was available.
He was told about Veterans Choice, which covers care outside the VA system. The fairly new program was a $10 billion Congressional response to nationwide scandals that found veterans were suffering and dying while waiting to access care at some VA facilities.
The program began in 2015 with a sluggish start, but by 2016, both LewisGale and Carilion Clinic had enrolled.
Conner said he opted for LewisGale because it's closer to the VA. The VA gave him an authorization letter and confirmation number. With that, he made appointments, had his heart repaired and was on the mend.
About the same time Conner was getting his stent, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., visited the Salem VA. He talked about how the program appeared to be getting veterans timely care, but that it was plagued with billing difficulties. Electronic systems were not communicating with each other, and health care providers were waiting too long to get paid. (The program has since been expanded and is now called Veterans Community Care Program.)
Conner didn’t know anything about that when his first bill arrived late in 2016, seeking $169. He took it to the VA and said he was told it would be corrected. A few months later, two bills followed. One was for less than $40, the other for $256.
Again, he visited both LewisGale and the VA trying to get it sorted out, and was told that it was.
Then in 2018, he got a bill for nearly $16,000. Back he went to both health systems. Conner said he was told a couple of times that LewisGale billed Medicare instead of Veterans Choice and that it would be difficult to straighten out.
However, he thought it had been resolved, since the bills stopped. Then in February, a collection agency notified him it intended to collect the debt.
Conner called the agency. During that conversations, he was offered for the very first time an itemized account of his 2016 stay. The four-page bill, totaling $113,805, arrived a couple of weeks later. It shows “adjustments/discounts” of $97,935 and a balance of $15,870.
The statement does not say how the bill was adjusted or discounted.
LewisGale’s May said she couldn’t provide details on the charges and negotiated discounts “due to confidentiality agreements between hospitals and payers.”
She said the charges were billed several times to Veterans Insurance and were denied.
“In review, we ultimately determined that the invoice should have been billed to Healthnet, a third-party payer for the Veterans, and not Veterans Insurance,” she said in an email. “After numerous denials, our billing department equated it to the patient’s responsibility. “
It’s unclear whether LewisGale has received any payment for Conner’s surgery.
May said the billing mistake has now been corrected and that Conner is pleased.
He is, but thinks he’ll stick to the VA for all of his health care.
