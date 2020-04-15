Authorities are investigating an incident involving multiple vehicle fires in Roanoke on Tuesday night.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department was dispatched to 13th Street and Cleveland Avenue Southwest at about 10 p.m. for a working fire, according to the agency's Facebook page. Upon arriving, the firefighters found three vehicles and a recreational vehicle on fire behind a commercial structure.

Roanoke Fire-EMS reported no injuries, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

