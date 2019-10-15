catawba fire

 Courtesy of Roanoke County Fire & Rescue

A pickup truck fire that spread to a nearby house Tuesday in Catawba has displaced a man and his dog.

Firefighters went to the 7800 block of Bending Oak Drive about 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. 

Flames from the truck spread to a house 20 feet away, causing about $50,000 in total damages. 

The resident is staying with family in the area, the fire department said.

The fire marshal's office ruled the fire an accident.

