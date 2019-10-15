A pickup truck fire that spread to a nearby house Tuesday in Catawba has displaced a man and his dog.
Firefighters went to the 7800 block of Bending Oak Drive about 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.
Flames from the truck spread to a house 20 feet away, causing about $50,000 in total damages.
The resident is staying with family in the area, the fire department said.
The fire marshal's office ruled the fire an accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.