The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing part of Interstate 81 in southern Augusta County on Tuesday so Virginia State Police can investigate a recent crash.

Southbound lanes between exits 213 and 205 will shut down between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to a VDOT news release.

Drivers will detour at exit 213A to U.S. 11 south into Rockbridge County, then Raphine Road west to exit 205, to return to the interstate.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments