The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing part of Interstate 81 in southern Augusta County on Tuesday so Virginia State Police can investigate a recent crash.
Southbound lanes between exits 213 and 205 will shut down between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to a VDOT news release.
Drivers will detour at exit 213A to U.S. 11 south into Rockbridge County, then Raphine Road west to exit 205, to return to the interstate.
