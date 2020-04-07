A ramp closure and slow rolls related to the New River Bridge project will begin Wednesday morning, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.

The Interstate 81 north exit ramp at mile marker 105, which goes to Virginia 232, will close from 5 a.m. to about 7 p.m., VDOT said.

Intermittent slow rolls will be in effect Friday in both northbound and southbound lanes. The slow rolls will run between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. on I-81 north between mile markers 98 and 105, and south between 109 and 101.

VDOT reminded interstate traveler in the news release that I-81 north access from the exit 105 on-ramp is closed through the end of April. A detour remains in place. A 60 mph speed limit and 11-foot width restriction remain in effect.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments