ROCKY MOUNT — Shovels in hand, Franklin County officials celebrated the start of construction on the first structure in the Summit View Business Park on Tuesday.
ValleyStar Credit Union is building its new administrative campus at the park off U.S. 220 between Rocky Mount and Boones Mill. The 19,000-square-foot building on an 8-acre site will create 10 new jobs in the process, and bring along an existing 22 jobs. The building is expected to be complete by the end of next year.
“Today was a huge, huge milestone,” Franklin County Supervisor Ronnie Thompson said at a board meeting later that day.
Summit View is envisioned as a modern, campus-style park with public amenities, which officials say is a draw for prospective employers. It’ll also include an event space where concerts could be held, fields for youth and adult sports and multi-use greenways.
On Tuesday, the board of supervisors authorized Stik-Pak Solutions to undertake engineering work ahead of construction at the business park. The company is currently located in the Franklin County Commerce Center. Stik-Pak plans to invest $14.3 million on a 100,000-square-foot facility and create 50 to 60 new jobs within six years.
“They’re in quite a rush to get going,” said Mike Burnette, the county’s director of economic development.
Burnette said hopefully the local officials will be back out at the business park soon for another groundbreaking.
Westlake Village Center
Supervisors urged caution as the Franklin County Planning Commission considers proposed changes to the zoning ordinance affecting the Westlake area.
Proposals include expanding the boundaries of the Westlake Village Overlay District to align with the Westlake-Hales Ford area plan adopted by the board of supervisors in 2016 as well as creating two new zoning categories — rural residential and corridor business — within the overlay district.
Multiple supervisors expressed concerns over the possibility that the rezoning could negatively effect farmers in the area. Zoning proposals would restrict or eliminate intensive feedlots in certain areas.
Thompson said he hoped the district did not expand any farther in the future and “erode” the rural community and disrupt the family farms.
“That’s what this is doing, infringing on people’s property rights,” Thompson said.
The board didn’t take any action on the matter. The planning commission is meeting again next month to discuss the proposed changes.
