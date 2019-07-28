A power outage in Roanoke on Sunday afternoon affected the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Valley View Mall.
More than 600 Appalachian Power customers remained without electricity after 8 p.m., according to the Appalachian Power outage map. Service was expected to be restored by 11 p.m.
A main transformer inside the substation that powers the Valley View section of the city was blamed for the outage, Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall said.
At its height, just over 1,000 customers lost power during the outage, which began about 3 p.m. Sunday.
It forced Valley View Mall to close early and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to operate on backup power systems.