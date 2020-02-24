CHRISTIANSBURG — Backers of the “Valley to Valley” trail concept hope to soon see a study launched.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to start one at some point this year, but is still hashing out details such as how much the early planning work will cost, the agency’s Salem district spokesman Jason Bond said Friday.
The project would connect the existing trail networks in the Roanoke area, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and Radford. There have also been suggestions to extend the conceptual network to Galax. Altogether, the project could at some point create 100 miles or more of linked primary trail.
Talks of building such a vast recreational pathway have been ongoing for decades, but the idea was reinvigorated nearly two years ago when both current and former members of Montgomery County’s Board of Supervisors began pushing for the concept to be explored again.
Montgomery Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said the thought of connecting all of those trail networks originally came to him due to his service on the board of the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization, which receives federal funding to tackle a variety of transportation needs primarily in the Roanoke area. The RVTPO’s coverage area, however, does reach the far eastern corner of Montgomery County, he said.
“I got to thinking that Roanoke has a huge amount of trails and they’re always working on them,” Fijalkowski said. “This could be something Montgomery County could benefit from the TPO.”
Fijalkowski said he’s aware the idea is far from new, “but nobody has taken it as far as it’s going right now.”
A recently released “framework” document on the proposal covers the purpose of the upcoming study, identifies the project’s initial stakeholder organizations and provides a so-called milestone schedule for the project’s early planning.
Along with VDOT, the other stakeholder organizations in the project are the New River Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, the New River Valley Regional Commission, the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission and the Federal Highway Administration.
The framework document states that a study is requested to identify the alignment and investment recommendations to help connect the various multi-use trails in the Roanoke and New River valleys and to develop a type of new transportation corridor potentially connecting the multiple localities and their respective institutions and recreational amenities.
“This effort will run through 2020 and provide the jurisdictions along the potential corridors with the information needed to submit funding applications for grant programs,” according to the framework document.
The study area includes the cities of Roanoke, Salem and Radford; the counties of Roanoke, Montgomery and Pulaski; and the towns Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Pulaski.
There was no immediately available estimate on a study cost.
Kevin Byrd, the executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, said the hope is for the study to happen over the next 12 to 18 months.
The schedule provides target dates over the next several months for various points of the early planning process. Among the points the stakeholders plan to hit are an analysis of the existing conditions and the development of a recommended alignment.
The alignment will be based on stakeholder feedback and the results of public outreach. Upon reaching a consensus, engineering and consulting firm Michael Baker International will conduct a more in-depth analysis of the recommended alignment, according to the framework document.
“The study will also identify near-term improvements for segments of independent utility that will also facilitate the future construction of the overall Valley to Valley Trail,” according to the document.
Fijalkowski said he’s long seen two primary hurdles to the ambitious project: funding and obtaining easements.
Fijalkowski, however, said he sees fewer challenges when it comes to paving an extensive trail on the terrain between the New River and Roanoke valleys.
“I think the actual topography is actually what’s going to make the trail so great,” he said, adding that the area near Christiansburg would make for some great visual sights.
Regarding the timeline, Fijalkowski said it’s tough to say. Given some of the challenges, he said it will probably be at least another 15 to 20 years before the project could potentially be completed.
Fijalkowski, however, said recreation has long been deemed important to the region’s economy.
“It’s important to the citizens,” he said. “A lot of data has shown that, especially millennials, look for amenities like trails when they move into an area, or as a reason to move into an area.”
