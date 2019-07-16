People interested in making the Valley Metro bus system better can apply for a spot on the Transit Passenger Advisory Committee.
The application period runs until Aug. 30.
The Greater Roanoke Transit Co. board, which oversees Valley Metro, plans to choose the panel in September. Valley Metro has never before had a rider advisory panel, although many bus systems do.
A form at valleymetro.com asks for ridership history, a personal statement of interest in the committee’s work and suggestions for bus improvements. Optional demographic questions were added to the form “to attempt to ensure that committee representation reflects the makeup of our community,” the form says.
Four of the nine seats on the new panel will be given to representatives of Roanoke, and one each to representatives of Salem and Vinton.
The committee also will include a member who rides STAR, a door-to-door service for people with disabilities; a representative of the business community; and an employee of the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission.
The committee will recommend how the bus board should handle issues and improvements to “transit service, facilities, plans and policies,” according to its two-page charter. Any of Valley Metro’s transit services could fall under committee scrutiny, including the fixed-route service that provides an estimated 6,000 daily trips in Roanoke, Salem and Vinton. The Smart Way commuter buses and Starline Trolley, also parts of Valley Metro, could also come up.
Members of the committee will not be paid. They will meet in public about six times a year, according to current plans.