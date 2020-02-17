Fire demolition

Crews on Monday demolished a house in the 200 block of 18th Street Southeast that had been heavily damaged by fire.

 JEFF STURGEON | The Roanoke Times

A crew demolished a 120-year-old vacant house in Southeast Roanoke on Monday, 15 hours after it was severely damaged by fire.

The structure in the 200 block of 18th Street Southeast was destroyed because it had become unsafe, according to Rebecca Smith, assistant fire marshal with Roanoke Fire-EMS. Valued at $2,000 for real estate tax purposes, the dwelling was built in 1900, according to online real estate records.

Firefighters went to the address shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a fire and found it burning, the agency said. An excavator had reduced the building to rubble by noon.

The cause of the fire was still unknown Monday, fire spokeswoman Kristen Perdue said.

