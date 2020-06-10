Vinton house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Vinton Wednesday morning.

 Roanoke County image

Roanoke County firefighters extinguished a blaze at an unoccupied house early Wednesday morning in Vinton, according to a news release from the county's Station 2.

A neighbor reported the fire at about 2:15 a.m. in the 400 block of 8th Street, the news release said. A single-story, wood-frame residential structure was burning, with smoke and flames inside the unoccupied building. Crews took about 15 minutes to have the fire "knocked down," the news release said.

No one was injured. The home was vacant, so no one was left without shelter, the news release said. The county fire marshal is seeking to determine a cause and work up a damage estimate.​

