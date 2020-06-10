Roanoke County firefighters extinguished a blaze at an unoccupied house early Wednesday morning in Vinton, according to a news release from the county's Station 2.
A neighbor reported the fire at about 2:15 a.m. in the 400 block of 8th Street, the news release said. A single-story, wood-frame residential structure was burning, with smoke and flames inside the unoccupied building. Crews took about 15 minutes to have the fire "knocked down," the news release said.
No one was injured. The home was vacant, so no one was left without shelter, the news release said. The county fire marshal is seeking to determine a cause and work up a damage estimate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.