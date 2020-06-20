Use of pepper spray under police review

A police inquiry aided by citizens will examine a complaint challenging the use of pepper spray to temporarily halt a Black Lives Matter event in Roanoke last month.
But unless an exception is made, the confidential investigation won’t produce a public report. Though it involves one of the few civilian review boards in the state, the review is taking place behind closed doors.
Officers deployed pepper spray four times and fired pepper balls at the ground eight times for crowd control during the events of May 30 and 31, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said. The deployment of what she called “less lethal options” occurred on Campbell Avenue, scene of a standoff between police and the public, and on Salem Avenue, Cline said.
Mayor Sherman Lea said Friday that he believes police officials have already resolved “to a degree” questions about the appropriateness of police use of these tools. That occurred as some city council members privately viewed video footage of the incidents, he said. Lea, who has not seen the video, referred a reporter to Chief Sam Roman for details.
Roman has said previously that pepper was used in response to the behavior of a few members of the crowd, behavior that included trying to push past a police barricade. The department released the number of pepper deployments Friday at the request of The Roanoke Times.
Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who viewed police body camera footage, said the images showed "calm conduct by both protesters and police in the midst of considerable tension." He added: "I also saw armed protesters" and marchers not complying with instructions to take an alternate route or confine themselves to sidewalks. Cobb said City Manager Bob Cowell will decide how the investigative results are shared.
In her complaint, Bernadette “BJ” Lark of Roanoke said she was “violently attacked” by officers stationed near the Roanoke Police Department who released pepper in the vicinity of unarmed marchers without reason May 30. Lark, a 40-year-old singer, musician and music teacher, described experiencing “a really bad allergic reaction” that hurt her chest, throat, eyes and skin. She did not receive medical care, she said.
“The militarization of Roanoke’s police department was on full display during my walk, which many would describe as a simple march. The response was unwarranted and extremely violent,” her written complaint said. "We didn't come to fight. We came with signs and banners."
The Roanoke Police Department assigns its Office of Professional Standards, made up of a lieutenant, sergeant and others, to investigate complaints against department employees. Civilians get involved when the Disciplinary Review Board convenes to deliberate on the investigative findings. Its role is to assess whether an officer acted within policy and whether the actions were appropriate. The process is designed to be completed in about 60 days and provides for notification of the results to the complainant.
The board, which dates back to 2000 according to newspaper archives, is composed of of an equal number of police officials and citizens, often three or four of each.
The civilians, who must complete training through the Citizen Police Academy, add integrity to the review, according to the mayor.
“I don’t think you would want a committee just of police officers reviewing what police officers do. I think you have to have some people there that will balance that,” Lea said.
How the board operates, including topics such as member selection and training, could be part of a larger discussion about police reform that Lea expects to occur, he said. “I like the fact that we have a review board,” he said. “If that needs tweaking or whatever, we’ll do it.”
Dana Schrad, who directs the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation, estimated that only three or four Virginia law enforcement agencies involve civilians in reviews of officer conduct. She said she was giving only an estimate and did not have such details in her agency database.
“They are all customized to the politics and will of their communities, so none of them look exactly alike,” she said by email. “The model that Roanoke City uses is a good one because it promotes a balance between accountability and privacy concerns.”
In Roanoke, the review board holds no public business meetings and issues no public findings. Members, who are appointed by the chief, are forbidden by policy from divulging details of the group’s work without permission from the chief or city attorney and have authority only to recommend findings and action to the chief.
Cline said the chief would be unable to discuss in detail any matters under investigation or personnel matters.
According to statistics from the department, the agency receives an average of 21 complaints a year. In a majority of the cases, the department exonerates the person about whom a complaint was filed or deems the complaint unfounded. In 2019, the department received 20 complaints with 26 allegations against 25 officers. Three of the allegations were sustained and cited an action by the police department or an officer or employee that the board found inconsistent with agency policy. The resulting discipline included one oral reprimand and two instances of additional training, the report said.
Of the remainder of the allegations, the accused employee was exonerated in 15 cases. One allegation was deemed unfounded. The probe was terminated without a conclusion in the case of seven allegations. Investigations are sometimes terminated when a person withdraws their complaint or police could not make contact.
The report includes only figures and does not identify the outcomes of specific complaints.
Most review boards, whether or not they contain civilians, operate behind closed doors to discuss personnel matters, said Isaac Van Patten, a retired professor of criminology associated with Radford University who also assists Roanoke police.
Virginia law permits government agencies to keep employee matters confidential, but does not require it.
The Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, a national body based in Virginia, does not require such boards for accredited agencies, but “I believe that is coming,” Van Patten said. The number of agencies inviting civilians into the process has grown “by leaps and bounds” in reaction to recent events, including deaths at the hands of police, most recently George Floyd, he said.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said earlier this month he would explore the creation of a citizen review board for that city, independent of the police department's internal affairs office. Richmond officials have yet to define its exact purpose.
The work is exacting, the standards high, said Carl Rosen, a Roanoke merchant who has served on Roanoke’s Disciplinary Review Board for years. The board’s police representatives, who are pulled from the police command staff, are “unbelievably particular about the conduct and the way that their officers, their sworn officers, follow the rules. I find it very impressive,” he said.
On occasion, a civilian member “will say, ‘Oh well, maybe somebody was having a bad day.’ With the command staff there is no such thing as having a bad day. You either toe the line or you get punished,” Rosen said.
Lark said her encounter with the pepper spray was especially jarring because a different officer had just given her permission to tell marchers that they could move past police and continue with their chosen course, which included passing in front of the police headquarters on Campbell Avenue.
Her reason for complaining, she said, was accountability. “I want a seat at the table to look our city leaders in the face and tell them that police violence is wholly denounced. It should never be supported and that the officers who made those decisions should be held accountable for the harm they have done,” she said.
Jordan Bell, a 29-year old Roanoke educator and historian who helped organize the march, said he was among those hit by the spray. Members of the crowd appeared to be behaving peacefully, he said, adding, “I didn’t see anybody do anything wrong. I’m still kind of confused about that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.