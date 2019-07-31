UPDATE, 1:14 p.m.: The accident scene and traffic backup on I-81 South, near mile marker 143, has been cleared as of about 12:40 p.m., according to VDOT’s 511 service.
A wreck is snarling traffic on Interstate 81 South through Roanoke County.
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue posted it was called out for an overturned tanker truck near mile marker 143 this morning.
The accident there was creating a 7-mile traffic backup as of 11:40 a.m., according to VDOT’s 511 service.
No was injured in the wreck, officials said, but one southbound travel lane was closed off. Drivers are advised to expect delays and to move over for emergency responders.
Earlier this morning, traffic was also slowed on the northbound side of I-81 by another wreck near mile marker 134.
That scene was cleared shortly after 11:40 a.m., according to VDOT.