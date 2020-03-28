The Virginia Department of Health reported its latest COVID-19 numbers Saturday, including 739 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 135 cases from the 604 reported on Friday.
A total of 9,166 people have been tested for the virus, 99 have been hospitalized, and there have been 17 deaths, according to the new VDH statistics. There were 14 deaths reported on Friday.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
